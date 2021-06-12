Radiant Logistics Inc. (AMEX: RLGT) Rose 16.40% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the last session, Radiant Logistics Inc. (AMEX:RLGT)’s traded shares were 0.55 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.46. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.38, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.81% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the RLGT share is $8.20, that puts it down -11.11 from that peak though still a striking 49.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.70. The company’s market capitalization is $369.89M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.15 million shares, and the average trade volume was 200.24K shares over the past three months.

Radiant Logistics Inc. (RLGT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. RLGT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.15.

Radiant Logistics Inc. (AMEX:RLGT) trade information

Radiant Logistics Inc. (RLGT) registered a -0.81% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.81% in intraday trading to $7.38 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.94%, and it has moved by -4.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 94.21%. The short interest in Radiant Logistics Inc. (AMEX:RLGT) is 0.64 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.99 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.25, which implies an increase of 28.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $11.00 respectively. As a result, RLGT is trading at a discount of -49.05% off the target high and -35.5% off the low.

Radiant Logistics Inc. (RLGT) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $227.34 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.40%. While earnings are projected to return -23.20% in 2021, the next five years will return 24.60% per annum.

RLGT Dividends

Radiant Logistics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Radiant Logistics Inc. (AMEX:RLGT)’s Major holders

Radiant Logistics Inc. insiders own 28.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 56.05%, with the float percentage being 77.94%. Russell Investments Group, Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 156 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.36 million shares (or 6.73% of all shares), a total value of $19.52 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.96 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $17.16 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Radiant Logistics Inc. (RLGT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.44 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.37 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.98 million, or about 1.96% of the stock, which is worth about $6.79 million.