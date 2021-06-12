Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) Investing Potential Is $20.86

During the last session, Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)’s traded shares were 0.57 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.86, reflecting an intraday loss of 0.00% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the RXT share is $26.43, that puts it down -26.7 from that peak though still a striking 26.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.25. The company’s market capitalization is $4.31B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.96 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.05 million shares over the past three months.

Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. RXT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.22.

Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) trade information

Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) registered a 0.00% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet 0.00% in intraday trading to $20.86 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.05%, and it has moved by 14.11% in 30 days. The short interest in Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) is 8.47 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.47 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26.28, which implies an increase of 20.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $23.00 and $28.50 respectively. As a result, RXT is trading at a discount of -36.63% off the target high and -10.26% off the low.

Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Rackspace Technology Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) shares have gone up 6.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 20.48% against 8.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 4.80% this quarter and then jump 36.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $740.66 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $761.23 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $656.5 million and $681.7 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 12.80% and then jump by 11.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -33.40%. While earnings are projected to return -166.30% in 2021, the next five years will return 21.75% per annum.

RXT Dividends

Rackspace Technology Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)’s Major holders

Rackspace Technology Inc. insiders own 1.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.18%, with the float percentage being 102.26%. Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 207 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 129.61 million shares (or 62.40% of all shares), a total value of $3.08 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.87 million shares, is of First Trust Advisors LP’s that is approximately 5.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $282.21 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) shares are First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF and Fidelity Value Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF owns about 10.82 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.21 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $269.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.48 million, or about 0.71% of the stock, which is worth about $35.09 million.