Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX)’s traded shares were 0.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.53. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $66.52, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.97% or -$0.65. The 52-week high for the QTRX share is $92.57, that puts it down -39.16 from that peak though still a striking 63.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $24.22. The company’s market capitalization is $2.39B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 374.77K shares over the past three months.

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) trade information

Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) registered a -0.97% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.97% in intraday trading to $66.52 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 22.98%, and it has moved by 40.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 169.86%. The short interest in Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) is 0.74 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.13 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $77.00, which implies an increase of 13.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $53.00 and $92.00 respectively. As a result, QTRX is trading at a discount of -38.3% off the target high and 20.32% off the low.

Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Quanterix Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) shares have gone up 49.21% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -10.91% against 13.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 23.30% this quarter and then drop -557.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $23.88 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $24.14 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $11.75 million and $31.39 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 103.20% and then drop by -23.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -1.20%. While earnings are projected to return 34.50% in 2021.

QTRX Dividends

Quanterix Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX)’s Major holders

Quanterix Corporation insiders own 6.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.57%, with the float percentage being 83.40%. Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 230 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.08 million shares (or 8.46% of all shares), a total value of $143.0 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.74 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $81.05 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) shares are Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund owns about 1.38 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.80 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $64.17 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.75 million, or about 2.06% of the stock, which is worth about $34.76 million.