Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s traded shares were 0.44 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.54, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.79% or -$0.21. The 52-week high for the DTIL share is $16.60, that puts it down -43.85 from that peak though still a striking 61.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.45. The company’s market capitalization is $671.74M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.61 million shares, and the average trade volume was 637.39K shares over the past three months.

Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. DTIL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.53.

Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) trade information

Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) registered a -1.79% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.79% in intraday trading to $11.54 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.91%, and it has moved by 29.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 54.07%. The short interest in Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) is 6.36 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.93 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.88, which implies an increase of 38.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $27.00 respectively. As a result, DTIL is trading at a discount of -133.97% off the target high and 4.68% off the low.

Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Precision BioSciences Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) shares have gone up 62.76% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 13.40% against 8.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 15.90% this quarter and then drop -8.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 61.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.83 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.07 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 5.30% in 2021.

DTIL Dividends

Precision BioSciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s Major holders

Precision BioSciences Inc. insiders own 11.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 50.73%, with the float percentage being 57.29%. Capital World Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 167 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.06 million shares (or 7.11% of all shares), a total value of $33.88 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.02 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $33.54 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 4.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.30 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $43.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.06 million, or about 7.11% of the stock, which is worth about $42.04 million.