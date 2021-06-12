Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ: PSNL) Surged 22.78% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the last session, Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s traded shares were 0.39 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $22.80, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.15% or -$0.5. The 52-week high for the PSNL share is $53.46, that puts it down -134.47 from that peak though still a striking 51.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.05. The company’s market capitalization is $1.00B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.53 million shares, and the average trade volume was 751.81K shares over the past three months.

Personalis Inc. (PSNL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. PSNL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.39.

Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) trade information

Personalis Inc. (PSNL) registered a -2.15% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.15% in intraday trading to $22.80 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.14%, and it has moved by 22.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 90.79%. The short interest in Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) is 3.08 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.52 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $35.00, which implies an increase of 34.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $28.00 and $50.00 respectively. As a result, PSNL is trading at a discount of -119.3% off the target high and -22.81% off the low.

Personalis Inc. (PSNL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Personalis Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Personalis Inc. (PSNL) shares have gone down -38.03% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -35.00% against 5.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -34.50% this quarter and then drop -63.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $21.21 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $22.16 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 13.80% in 2021.

PSNL Dividends

Personalis Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s Major holders

Personalis Inc. insiders own 1.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.25%, with the float percentage being 82.61%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 202 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.78 million shares (or 15.49% of all shares), a total value of $248.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.34 million shares, is of JP Morgan Chase & Company’s that is approximately 7.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $122.28 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Personalis Inc. (PSNL) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 5.67 million shares. This amounts to just over 12.95 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $139.47 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.39 million, or about 3.17% of the stock, which is worth about $53.45 million.