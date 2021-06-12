Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: OZON)’s Stock Is Up 33.61%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the last session, Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)’s traded shares were 0.42 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $57.37, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.81% or -$0.47. The 52-week high for the OZON share is $68.77, that puts it down -19.87 from that peak though still a striking 33.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $38.09. The company’s market capitalization is $11.39B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.08 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.11 million shares over the past three months.

Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. OZON has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.47.

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) trade information

Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON) registered a -0.81% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.81% in intraday trading to $57.37 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.96%, and it has moved by 5.25% in 30 days. The short interest in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) is 2.87 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.97 day(s) to cover.

Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ozon Holdings PLC has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON) shares have gone up 27.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -1.07% against 10.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 60.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $460.46 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $523.72 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -25.10% in 2021.

OZON Dividends

Ozon Holdings PLC is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)’s Major holders

Ozon Holdings PLC insiders own 1.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.60%, with the float percentage being 21.84%. Index Venture Associates III Limited is the largest shareholder of the company, while 161 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.82 million shares (or 3.35% of all shares), a total value of $282.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.32 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 2.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $178.9 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Russia ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Stock Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Russia ETF owns about 1.16 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $64.83 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.85 million, or about 0.42% of the stock, which is worth about $40.94 million.