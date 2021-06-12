Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the last session, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)’s traded shares were 0.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.80. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.49, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.67% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the OVID share is $9.40, that puts it down -109.35 from that peak though still a striking 49.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.25. The company’s market capitalization is $302.40M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.95 million shares, and the average trade volume was 950.03K shares over the past three months.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. OVID has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.17.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) trade information

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) registered a 0.67% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.67% in intraday trading to $4.49 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.51%, and it has moved by 28.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -7.04%. The short interest in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) is 4.71 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.07 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.88, which implies an increase of 7.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, OVID is trading at a discount of -55.9% off the target high and 10.91% off the low.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) shares have gone up 80.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 252.52% against 8.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 58.50% this quarter and then jump 39.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1,551.70% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -21.00%. While earnings are projected to return 10.10% in 2021.

OVID Dividends

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)’s Major holders

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 31.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.38%, with the float percentage being 84.65%. BVF Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 115 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.52 million shares (or 6.67% of all shares), a total value of $10.45 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.41 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $7.88 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.52 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.51 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.19 million, or about 1.76% of the stock, which is worth about $4.8 million.