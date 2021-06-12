Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX):The Stock Was Up 18.39 Percent From Its Lows On Friday, So What’s To Come?

During the last session, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)’s traded shares were 0.42 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.52. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.74, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.33% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the NYMX share is $4.79, that puts it down -175.29 from that peak though still a striking 18.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.42. The company’s market capitalization is $124.24M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.88 million shares, and the average trade volume was 366.39K shares over the past three months.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) trade information

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) registered a -3.33% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.33% in intraday trading to $1.74 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.16%, and it has moved by 1.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -53.35%. The short interest in Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) is 3.96 million shares and it means that shorts have 19.07 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.00, which implies an increase of 80.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, NYMX is trading at a discount of -417.24% off the target high and -417.24% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.80%. While earnings are projected to return 16.80% in 2021.

NYMX Dividends

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)’s Major holders

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation insiders own 44.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.59%, with the float percentage being 11.97%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 80 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.87 million shares (or 2.37% of all shares), a total value of $4.63 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.61 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 0.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.5 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 0.76 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.32 million, or about 0.41% of the stock, which is worth about $0.71 million.