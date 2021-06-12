Now Is The Time To Buy World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE: INT)

During the last session, World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT)’s traded shares were 0.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.30. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $34.51, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.03% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the INT share is $37.68, that puts it down -9.19 from that peak though still a striking 46.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.36. The company’s market capitalization is $2.13B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 432.11K shares over the past three months.

World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. INT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.29.

World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) trade information

World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) registered a -0.03% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.03% in intraday trading to $34.51 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.25%, and it has moved by 8.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 45.80%. The short interest in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) is 1.41 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.82 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $36.00, which implies an increase of 4.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $32.00 and $40.00 respectively. As a result, INT is trading at a discount of -15.91% off the target high and 7.27% off the low.

World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that World Fuel Services Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) shares have gone up 12.30% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 24.35% against 29.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 123.10% this quarter and then jump 15.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 27.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.3 billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.85 billion by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.16 billion and $4.61 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 99.50% and then jump by 48.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -7.00%. While earnings are projected to return -36.30% in 2021, the next five years will return 5.00% per annum.

INT Dividends

World Fuel Services Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for World Fuel Services Corporation is 0.48, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.39 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 0.96%.

World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT)’s Major holders

World Fuel Services Corporation insiders own 2.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.87%, with the float percentage being 97.55%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 364 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.62 million shares (or 12.05% of all shares), a total value of $268.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.95 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.40% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $209.27 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) shares are DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series owns about 1.98 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $60.51 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.71 million, or about 2.71% of the stock, which is worth about $60.27 million.