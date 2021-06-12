Now Is The Time To Buy Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC)

During the last session, Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC)’s traded shares were 0.87 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.71. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.54, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.36% or $0.38. The 52-week high for the EVC share is $5.17, that puts it up 6.68 from that peak though still a striking 77.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.25. The company’s market capitalization is $883.02M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 444.15K shares over the past three months.

Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. EVC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.07.

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) trade information

Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) registered a 7.36% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.36% in intraday trading to $5.54 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 20.96%, and it has moved by 45.41% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 235.76%. The short interest in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) is 0.36 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.75 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.25, which implies an increase of 23.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $8.50 respectively. As a result, EVC is trading at a discount of -53.43% off the target high and -8.3% off the low.

Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Entravision Communications Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) shares have gone up 75.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -13.95% against 5.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 116.70% this quarter and then drop -30.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 91.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $162.16 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $164.43 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -16.70%. While earnings are projected to return 80.00% in 2021.

EVC Dividends

Entravision Communications Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Entravision Communications Corporation is 0.10, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.81 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 5.02%.

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC)’s Major holders

Entravision Communications Corporation insiders own 5.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.65%, with the float percentage being 80.86%. American Century Companies, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 132 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 10.14 million shares (or 16.69% of all shares), a total value of $27.9 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.0 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $16.5 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) shares are American Century Small Cap Value Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that American Century Small Cap Value Fund owns about 8.18 million shares. This amounts to just over 13.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $33.03 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.52 million, or about 2.50% of the stock, which is worth about $6.15 million.