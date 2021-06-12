Now Is A Good Time To Buy Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM)

During the last session, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)’s traded shares were 0.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.44. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.08, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.26% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the RYTM share is $43.26, that puts it down -126.73 from that peak though still a striking 5.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.00. The company’s market capitalization is $971.36M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 370.15K shares over the past three months.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. RYTM has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.71.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) trade information

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) registered a -0.26% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.26% in intraday trading to $19.08 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.02%, and it has moved by -9.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1.01%. The short interest in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) is 3.67 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.25 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $46.13, which implies an increase of 58.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $23.00 and $61.00 respectively. As a result, RYTM is trading at a discount of -219.71% off the target high and -20.55% off the low.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) shares have gone down -32.51% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 33.88% against 8.70.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $550k as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.31 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -45.40%. While earnings are projected to return 21.40% in 2021, the next five years will return 16.10% per annum.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

RYTM Dividends

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)’s Major holders

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 3.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.63%, with the float percentage being 88.29%. NEA Management Company, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 186 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.91 million shares (or 9.79% of all shares), a total value of $146.04 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.49 million shares, is of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s that is approximately 8.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $133.54 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) shares are Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund owns about 4.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $100.06 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.79 million, or about 3.58% of the stock, which is worth about $38.18 million.