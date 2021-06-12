Now Is A Good Time To Buy Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ)

During the last session, Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)’s traded shares were 0.39 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.86, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.61% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the INVZ share is $17.75, that puts it down -80.02 from that peak though still a striking 11.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.71. The company’s market capitalization is $200.26M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 701.55K shares over the past three months.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) trade information

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) registered a 0.61% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.61% in intraday trading to $9.86 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.16%, and it has moved by 2.28% in 30 days. The short interest in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) is 2.96 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.57 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.67, which implies an increase of 22.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, INVZ is trading at a discount of -41.99% off the target high and -11.56% off the low.

INVZ Dividends

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)’s Major holders

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. insiders own 18.80% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.31%, with the float percentage being 84.13%.