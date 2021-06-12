New Relic Inc. (NYSE: NEWR) Has Been Rising 3.65% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the last session, New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)’s traded shares were 0.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.86. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $67.79, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.73% or $0.49. The 52-week high for the NEWR share is $81.10, that puts it down -19.63 from that peak though still a striking 24.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $51.52. The company’s market capitalization is $4.29B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.68 million shares, and the average trade volume was 718.71K shares over the past three months.

New Relic Inc. (NEWR) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. NEWR has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.37.

New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) trade information

New Relic Inc. (NEWR) registered a 0.73% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.73% in intraday trading to $67.79 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.88%, and it has moved by 19.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 0.47%. The short interest in New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) is 7.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 12.11 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $67.09, which implies a decrease of -1.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $51.00 and $95.00 respectively. As a result, NEWR is trading at a discount of -40.14% off the target high and 24.77% off the low.

New Relic Inc. (NEWR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that New Relic Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. New Relic Inc. (NEWR) shares have gone up 9.50% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -148.48% against 1.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -346.70% this quarter and then drop -185.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $172.08 million as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $174.16 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -17.70%. While earnings are projected to return -107.80% in 2021, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

NEWR Dividends

New Relic Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)’s Major holders

New Relic Inc. insiders own 12.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.71%, with the float percentage being 99.56%. Eminence Capital, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 322 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.54 million shares (or 8.78% of all shares), a total value of $362.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.0 million shares, is of Matrix Capital Management’s that is approximately 7.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $327.0 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of New Relic Inc. (NEWR) shares are Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. owns about 2.04 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $153.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.53 million, or about 2.43% of the stock, which is worth about $100.21 million.