New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX: GBR) At $4.91 Is Worth A Gamble

During the last session, New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX:GBR)’s traded shares were 0.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.75. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.91, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.91% or $0.23. The 52-week high for the GBR share is $30.99, that puts it down -531.16 from that peak though still a striking 79.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.00. The company’s market capitalization is $24.50M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.25 million shares over the past three months.

New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX:GBR) trade information

New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) registered a 4.91% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.91% in intraday trading to $4.91 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.03%, and it has moved by 13.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 363.21%. The short interest in New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX:GBR) is 0.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.11 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 63.30%. While earnings are projected to return -186.70% in 2021.

GBR Dividends

New Concept Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX:GBR)’s Major holders

New Concept Energy Inc. insiders own 28.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.63%, with the float percentage being 3.67%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 71390.0 shares (or 1.39% of all shares), a total value of $0.14 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 29463.0 shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 0.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $57102.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 29463.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $57102.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8400.0, or about 0.16% of the stock, which is worth about $16280.0.