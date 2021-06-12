Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE: NTP) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP)’s traded shares were 0.37 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.85. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $36.90, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.50% or $1.59. The 52-week high for the NTP share is $37.00, that puts it down -0.27 from that peak though still a striking 87.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.58. The company’s market capitalization is $1.39B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 476.94K shares over the past three months.

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) trade information

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NTP) registered a 4.50% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.50% in intraday trading to $36.90 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 35.31%, and it has moved by 95.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 456.56%. The short interest in Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) is 0.79 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.12 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.00, which implies a decrease of -183.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, NTP is trading at a premium of 64.77% off the target high and 64.77% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 26.50%. While earnings are projected to return 216.80% in 2021, the next five years will return 12.50% per annum.

NTP Dividends

Nam Tai Property Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP)’s Major holders

Nam Tai Property Inc. insiders own 57.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.70%, with the float percentage being 41.96%. IAT Reinsurance Co Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 31 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.77 million shares (or 14.73% of all shares), a total value of $33.78 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.15 million shares, is of Iszo Capital LP’s that is approximately 10.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $24.29 million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nam Tai Property Inc. (NTP) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Avantis Emerging Markets Equity Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF owns about 49608.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.61 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3469.0, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $42772.0.