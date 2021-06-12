MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE: MSGN) Rose 44.99% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Rise 5.70%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the last session, MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)’s traded shares were 0.3 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.15. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.58, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.97% or $0.15. The 52-week high for the MSGN share is $20.90, that puts it down -34.15 from that peak though still a striking 44.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.57. The company’s market capitalization is $892.27M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.26 million shares, and the average trade volume was 518.54K shares over the past three months.

MSG Networks Inc. (MSGN) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.50. MSGN has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.65.

MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) trade information

MSG Networks Inc. (MSGN) registered a 0.97% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.97% in intraday trading to $15.58 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.83%, and it has moved by 5.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 37.63%. The short interest in MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) is 5.68 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.99 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.00, which implies an increase of 13.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, MSGN is trading at a discount of -28.37% off the target high and -2.7% off the low.

MSG Networks Inc. (MSGN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that MSG Networks Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. MSG Networks Inc. (MSGN) shares have gone up 24.94% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -6.51% against 7.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -33.00% this quarter and then drop -1.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -5.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $163.75 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $145.1 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $152.11 million and $157.74 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7.60% and then drop by -8.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -1.80%. While earnings are projected to return 18.60% in 2021, the next five years will return 6.80% per annum.

MSGN Dividends

MSG Networks Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)’s Major holders

MSG Networks Inc. insiders own 4.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 111.41%, with the float percentage being 116.89%. Ariel Investments, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 250 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 10.13 million shares (or 23.32% of all shares), a total value of $149.37 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.82 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 11.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $70.98 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MSG Networks Inc. (MSGN) shares are Ariel Fund and Legg Mason Clearbridge Aggressive Growth Fd. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Ariel Fund owns about 5.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 12.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $78.43 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.13 million, or about 4.90% of the stock, which is worth about $36.09 million.