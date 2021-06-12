Mission Produce Inc. (NASDAQ: AVO) Has Gained 50.76% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Mission Produce Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)’s traded shares were 0.48 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $22.69, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.70% or $0.81. The 52-week high for the AVO share is $22.40, that puts it up 1.28 from that peak though still a striking 48.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.75. The company’s market capitalization is $1.60B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 209.65K shares over the past three months.

Mission Produce Inc. (AVO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. AVO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.11.

Mission Produce Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) trade information

Mission Produce Inc. (AVO) registered a 3.70% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.70% in intraday trading to $22.69 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.77%, and it has moved by 19.99% in 30 days. The short interest in Mission Produce Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) is 0.66 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.93 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.00, which implies an increase of 5.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22.00 and $27.00 respectively. As a result, AVO is trading at a discount of -19.0% off the target high and 3.04% off the low.

Mission Produce Inc. (AVO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Mission Produce Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Mission Produce Inc. (AVO) shares have gone up 66.72% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 12.79% against 13.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $219.53 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $243.47 million by the end of Jul 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -60.50% in 2021, the next five years will return 13.70% per annum.

AVO Dividends

Mission Produce Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Mission Produce Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)’s Major holders

Mission Produce Inc. insiders own 47.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.02%, with the float percentage being 20.96%. Nuance Investments, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 87 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.28 million shares (or 1.81% of all shares), a total value of $24.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.25 million shares, is of Stephens Investment Management Group’s that is approximately 1.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $23.84 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Mission Produce Inc. (AVO) shares are Managed Portfolio Series-Nuance Mid Cap Value Fd and Touchstone Strategic Trust-Touchstone Small Company Fd. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Managed Portfolio Series-Nuance Mid Cap Value Fd owns about 0.83 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15.93 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.51 million, or about 0.73% of the stock, which is worth about $9.76 million.