MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX:MAG)’s traded shares were 0.37 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.06. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $23.43, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.76% or -$0.18. The 52-week high for the MAG share is $24.43, that puts it down -4.27 from that peak though still a striking 52.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.24. The company’s market capitalization is $2.19B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 587.61K shares over the past three months.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. MAG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX:MAG) trade information

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) registered a -0.76% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.76% in intraday trading to $23.43 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.07%, and it has moved by 23.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 97.55%. The short interest in MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX:MAG) is 2.84 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.98 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23.38, which implies a decrease of -0.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19.44 and $28.50 respectively. As a result, MAG is trading at a discount of -21.64% off the target high and 17.03% off the low.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that MAG Silver Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) shares have gone up 45.08% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 150.00% against 27.30.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $15.07 million by the end of Mar 2018.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.40%. While earnings are projected to return -51.60% in 2021.

MAG Dividends

MAG Silver Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX:MAG)’s Major holders

MAG Silver Corp. insiders own 11.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 52.97%, with the float percentage being 59.78%. Sprott Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 198 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.15 million shares (or 5.44% of all shares), a total value of $105.78 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.29 million shares, is of Van Eck Associates Corporation’s that is approximately 4.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $87.98 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and First Eagle Gold Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF owns about 3.76 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $56.46 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.28 million, or about 3.46% of the stock, which is worth about $64.5 million.