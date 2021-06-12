LSPD’s 0.42% Gain This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the last session, Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)’s traded shares were 0.43 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $72.15, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.48% or $1.05. The 52-week high for the LSPD share is $82.53, that puts it down -14.39 from that peak though still a striking 75.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.00. The company’s market capitalization is $9.47B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.78 million shares, and the average trade volume was 806.94K shares over the past three months.

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) trade information

Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD) registered a 1.48% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.48% in intraday trading to $72.15 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.42%, and it has moved by 25.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 192.95%. The short interest in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) is 2.69 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.9 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $90.21, which implies an increase of 20.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $39.90 and $124.18 respectively. As a result, LSPD is trading at a discount of -72.11% off the target high and 44.7% off the low.

Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lightspeed POS Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD) shares have gone up 25.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -173.91% against 1.10.

LSPD Dividends

Lightspeed POS Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)’s Major holders

Lightspeed POS Inc. insiders own 11.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 55.58%, with the float percentage being 62.75%. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec is the largest shareholder of the company, while 226 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 24.29 million shares (or 18.51% of all shares), a total value of $1.71 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.73 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 5.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $473.99 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 2.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.77 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $146.05 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.24 million, or about 1.71% of the stock, which is worth about $153.38 million.