Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN): A Look At Its Value

During the last session, Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN)’s traded shares were 0.33 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $39.90, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.90% or -$1.19. The 52-week high for the LEGN share is $43.24, that puts it down -8.37 from that peak though still a striking 41.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.41. The company’s market capitalization is $5.55B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 466.70K shares over the past three months.

Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. LEGN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.33.

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN) trade information

Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) registered a -2.90% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.90% in intraday trading to $39.90 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.18%, and it has moved by 31.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 10.07%. The short interest in Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN) is 2.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.42 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $52.75, which implies an increase of 24.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $50.00 and $56.00 respectively. As a result, LEGN is trading at a discount of -40.35% off the target high and -25.31% off the low.

Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Legend Biotech Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) shares have gone up 41.09% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 28.91% against 8.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 73.80% this quarter and then jump 18.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 89.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.33 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.33 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -122.00% in 2021.

LEGN Dividends

Legend Biotech Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN)’s Major holders

Legend Biotech Corporation insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.86%, with the float percentage being 19.86%. Vivo Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 93 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.76 million shares (or 2.07% of all shares), a total value of $79.95 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.17 million shares, is of Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s that is approximately 1.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $62.89 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 1.71 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $49.48 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.14 million, or about 0.86% of the stock, which is worth about $28.83 million.