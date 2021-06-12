Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR) Rose 49.69% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Fall -18.47% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)’s traded shares were 0.32 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $50.55, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.69% or -$1.4. The 52-week high for the KYMR share is $91.92, that puts it down -81.84 from that peak though still a striking 49.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $25.43. The company’s market capitalization is $2.24B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 439.34K shares over the past three months.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. KYMR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.26.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) trade information

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) registered a -2.69% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.69% in intraday trading to $50.55 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.97%, and it has moved by 5.22% in 30 days. The short interest in Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) is 2.37 million shares and it means that shorts have 6 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $75.14, which implies an increase of 32.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $64.00 and $85.00 respectively. As a result, KYMR is trading at a discount of -68.15% off the target high and -26.61% off the low.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kymera Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) shares have gone down -9.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 66.98% against 8.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 141.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $18.81 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $19.29 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -28.50% in 2021, the next five years will return -14.90% per annum.

KYMR Dividends

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)’s Major holders

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 9.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.17%, with the float percentage being 74.35%. BVF Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 150 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.63 million shares (or 5.84% of all shares), a total value of $102.23 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.6 million shares, is of Redmile Group, LLC’s that is approximately 5.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $101.16 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 0.76 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.70 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $29.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.61 million, or about 1.35% of the stock, which is worth about $23.64 million.