Is Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the last session, Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX)’s traded shares were 0.42 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.12. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.74, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.07% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the HX share is $7.44, that puts it down -327.59 from that peak though still a striking 27.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.26. The company’s market capitalization is $27.68M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 67900.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 150.84K shares over the past three months.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) trade information

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (HX) registered a 8.07% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.07% in intraday trading to $1.74 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.10%, and it has moved by 31.82% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -15.92%. The short interest in Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) is 24320.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.26 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.00, which implies an increase of 80.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, HX is trading at a discount of -417.24% off the target high and -417.24% off the low.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (HX) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -42.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.18 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $10.14 million by the end of Dec 2019.

HX Dividends

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX)’s Major holders

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.49%, with the float percentage being 2.49%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.36 million shares (or 2.04% of all shares), a total value of $0.63 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 28430.0 shares, is of Citadel Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 0.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $50036.0.

Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Amplify CrowdBureau Online Lending and Digital Banking ETF owns about 1146.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2016.0 market value.