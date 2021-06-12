Is Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the last session, Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY)’s traded shares were 0.41 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $24.01, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.88% or $0.21. The 52-week high for the RPAY share is $28.42, that puts it down -18.37 from that peak though still a striking 15.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.18. The company’s market capitalization is $2.04B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 655.41K shares over the past three months.

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. RPAY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.14.

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) trade information

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) registered a 0.88% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.88% in intraday trading to $24.01 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.79%, and it has moved by 10.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -0.99%. The short interest in Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) is 7.25 million shares and it means that shorts have 12.19 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $29.80, which implies an increase of 19.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $27.00 and $32.00 respectively. As a result, RPAY is trading at a discount of -33.28% off the target high and -12.45% off the low.

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Repay Holdings Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) shares have gone up 0.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 20.00% against 20.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 39.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $44.22 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $60.78 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 40.50% in 2021, the next five years will return 22.31% per annum.

RPAY Dividends

Repay Holdings Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY)’s Major holders

Repay Holdings Corporation insiders own 5.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.08%, with the float percentage being 99.39%. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 224 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.17 million shares (or 7.67% of all shares), a total value of $168.07 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.5 million shares, is of Wasatch Advisors Inc’s that is approximately 6.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $149.81 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) shares are Baron Small Cap Fund and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Baron Small Cap Fund owns about 3.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $95.38 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.79 million, or about 3.47% of the stock, which is worth about $65.49 million.