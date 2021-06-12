Is PolyMet Mining Corp. (AMEX: PLM) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the last session, PolyMet Mining Corp. (AMEX:PLM)’s traded shares were 0.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.49. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.48, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.65% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the PLM share is $7.09, that puts it down -103.74 from that peak though still a striking 23.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.65. The company’s market capitalization is $357.54M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 238.43K shares over the past three months.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. PLM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (AMEX:PLM) trade information

PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) registered a 2.65% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.65% in intraday trading to $3.48 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.10%, and it has moved by 24.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 7.77%. The short interest in PolyMet Mining Corp. (AMEX:PLM) is 0.72 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.09 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.00, which implies an increase of 76.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, PLM is trading at a discount of -331.03% off the target high and -331.03% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.30%. While earnings are projected to return 76.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

PLM Dividends

PolyMet Mining Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (AMEX:PLM)’s Major holders

PolyMet Mining Corp. insiders own 71.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.69%, with the float percentage being 6.00%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 40 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 0.47 million shares (or 0.47% of all shares), a total value of $1.62 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.2 million shares, is of U.S. Bancorp (Minnesota)’s that is approximately 0.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.63 million.

Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series owns about 64208.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.24 million market value.