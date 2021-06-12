Is Inhibrx Inc. (NASDAQ: INBX) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the last session, Inhibrx Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)’s traded shares were 0.62 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $24.40, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.26% or $0.77. The 52-week high for the INBX share is $50.97, that puts it down -108.89 from that peak though still a striking 41.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.27. The company’s market capitalization is $889.38M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 123.66K shares over the past three months.

Inhibrx Inc. (INBX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. INBX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.56.

Inhibrx Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) trade information

Inhibrx Inc. (INBX) registered a 3.26% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.26% in intraday trading to $24.40 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.57%, and it has moved by 51.46% in 30 days. The short interest in Inhibrx Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) is 0.8 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.82 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $39.25, which implies an increase of 37.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $35.00 and $44.00 respectively. As a result, INBX is trading at a discount of -80.33% off the target high and -43.44% off the low.

Inhibrx Inc. (INBX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Inhibrx Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Inhibrx Inc. (INBX) shares have gone down -28.72% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 27.57% against 8.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -82.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $820k as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $820k by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -109.00% in 2021.

INBX Dividends

Inhibrx Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Inhibrx Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)’s Major holders

Inhibrx Inc. insiders own 40.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 41.29%, with the float percentage being 69.29%. Viking Global Investors, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 83 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.31 million shares (or 14.03% of all shares), a total value of $174.93 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.13 million shares, is of RA Capital Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 5.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $70.19 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Inhibrx Inc. (INBX) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 1.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $24.08 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.64 million, or about 1.68% of the stock, which is worth about $16.15 million.