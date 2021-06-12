Is Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) Worth It? How Should Investors Deal With It?

During the last session, Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN)’s traded shares were 0.7 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.17. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.55, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.09% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the INFN share is $11.51, that puts it down -9.1 from that peak though still a striking 54.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.84. The company’s market capitalization is $2.16B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.94 million shares over the past three months.

Infinera Corporation (INFN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. INFN has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) trade information

Infinera Corporation (INFN) registered a -0.09% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.09% in intraday trading to $10.55 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.03%, and it has moved by 25.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 113.56%. The short interest in Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) is 25.96 million shares and it means that shorts have 17.82 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.92, which implies an increase of 3.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, INFN is trading at a discount of -42.18% off the target high and 43.13% off the low.

Infinera Corporation (INFN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Infinera Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Infinera Corporation (INFN) shares have gone up 23.54% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 94.74% against -4.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 44.40% this quarter and then drop -50.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $344.87 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $362.32 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $332.64 million and $341.25 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.70% and then jump by 6.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -38.30%. While earnings are projected to return 49.20% in 2021, the next five years will return 5.00% per annum.

INFN Dividends

Infinera Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN)’s Major holders

Infinera Corporation insiders own 1.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.52%, with the float percentage being 96.29%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 291 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 30.46 million shares (or 14.86% of all shares), a total value of $293.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 25.18 million shares, is of Oaktree Capital Management, LP’s that is approximately 12.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $242.44 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Infinera Corporation (INFN) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 12.22 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.96 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $117.63 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.54 million, or about 2.22% of the stock, which is worth about $47.62 million.