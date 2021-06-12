Is Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)’s traded shares were 0.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.17. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.39, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.63% or $0.15. The 52-week high for the GLMD share is $6.29, that puts it down -85.55 from that peak though still a striking 36.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.15. The company’s market capitalization is $68.51M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.87 million shares, and the average trade volume was 326.95K shares over the past three months.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. GLMD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.38.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) trade information

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) registered a 4.63% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.63% in intraday trading to $3.39 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.29%, and it has moved by 38.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -28.18%. The short interest in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) is 0.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.25 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.80, which implies an increase of 78.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $25.00 respectively. As a result, GLMD is trading at a discount of -637.46% off the target high and -76.99% off the low.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) shares have gone down -3.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -15.56% against 16.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -46.20% this quarter and then drop -12.50% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -7.20%. While earnings are projected to return -39.50% in 2021, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

GLMD Dividends

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)’s Major holders

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. insiders own 14.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 26.21%, with the float percentage being 30.52%. Nantahala Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 25 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.93 million shares (or 7.68% of all shares), a total value of $5.99 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.8 million shares, is of BVF Inc.’s that is approximately 7.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $5.6 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) shares are Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund owns about 0.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.22 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.95 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 19960.0, or about 0.08% of the stock, which is worth about $79241.0.