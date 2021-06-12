Is Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Up 41.64% YTD?

During the last session, Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)’s traded shares were 0.72 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.49. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.49, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.42% or $0.19. The 52-week high for the FBIO share is $6.10, that puts it down -35.86 from that peak though still a striking 52.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.12. The company’s market capitalization is $430.32M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.66 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.71 million shares over the past three months.

Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. FBIO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.12.

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) trade information

Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) registered a 4.42% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.42% in intraday trading to $4.49 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.96%, and it has moved by 22.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 76.77%. The short interest in Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) is 1.02 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.86 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.33, which implies an increase of 56.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $24.00 respectively. As a result, FBIO is trading at a discount of -434.52% off the target high and -11.36% off the low.

Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Fortress Biotech Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) shares have gone up 84.77% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 15.38% against 8.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 36.80% this quarter and then jump 35.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 35.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $14.15 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $16.87 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 12.20%. While earnings are projected to return 11.50% in 2021, the next five years will return 25.50% per annum.

FBIO Dividends

Fortress Biotech Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)’s Major holders

Fortress Biotech Inc. insiders own 30.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.95%, with the float percentage being 47.42%. Nantahala Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 113 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 8.6 million shares (or 8.84% of all shares), a total value of $30.37 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.14 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 5.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $18.16 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.94 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.54 million, or about 1.58% of the stock, which is worth about $5.42 million.