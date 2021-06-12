Is Calix Inc. (NYSE: CALX) Still A Buy After plugging 1.28% Last Week?

During the last session, Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX)’s traded shares were 0.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.56. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $46.84, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.03% or $0.93. The 52-week high for the CALX share is $48.78, that puts it down -4.14 from that peak though still a striking 73.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.53. The company’s market capitalization is $2.89B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 690.94K shares over the past three months.

Calix Inc. (CALX) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. CALX has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.27.

Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX) trade information

Calix Inc. (CALX) registered a 2.03% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.03% in intraday trading to $46.84 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.28%, and it has moved by 19.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 271.45%. The short interest in Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX) is 2.63 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.74 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $40.00, which implies a decrease of -17.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $58.00 respectively. As a result, CALX is trading at a discount of -23.83% off the target high and 72.25% off the low.

Calix Inc. (CALX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Calix Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Calix Inc. (CALX) shares have gone up 96.56% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 14.29% against 1.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 92.90% this quarter and then drop -37.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $161.41 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $156.56 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $119.02 million and $150.51 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 35.60% and then jump by 4.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 25.00%. While earnings are projected to return 267.90% in 2021, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

CALX Dividends

Calix Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX)’s Major holders

Calix Inc. insiders own 14.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.37%, with the float percentage being 94.69%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 282 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.07 million shares (or 8.07% of all shares), a total value of $175.81 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.45 million shares, is of Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co.’s that is approximately 5.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $119.61 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Calix Inc. (CALX) shares are Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund owns about 1.52 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $45.95 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.44 million, or about 2.29% of the stock, which is worth about $42.76 million.