Is Braskem S.A. (NYSE: BAK) On Track To Post A -7.3% Or More Growth?

During the last session, Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)’s traded shares were 0.3 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.58. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $22.48, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.42% or -$1.04. The 52-week high for the BAK share is $24.11, that puts it down -7.25 from that peak though still a striking 68.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.00. The company’s market capitalization is $8.29B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.46 million shares, and the average trade volume was 347.37K shares over the past three months.

Braskem S.A. (BAK) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. BAK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.3.

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) trade information

Braskem S.A. (BAK) registered a -4.42% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.42% in intraday trading to $22.48 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.93%, and it has moved by 16.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 122.57%. The short interest in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) is 0.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.76 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.82, which implies a decrease of -7.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.63 and $24.12 respectively. As a result, BAK is trading at a discount of -7.3% off the target high and 17.13% off the low.

Braskem S.A. (BAK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Braskem S.A. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Braskem S.A. (BAK) shares have gone up 167.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 231.29% against 3.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 298.30% this quarter and then jump 243.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 63.90% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -33.50%. While earnings are projected to return -139.20% in 2021, the next five years will return 18.20% per annum.

BAK Dividends

Braskem S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Braskem S.A. is 0.41, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.85 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)’s Major holders

Braskem S.A. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.01%, with the float percentage being 2.01%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 43 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 0.77 million shares (or 0.44% of all shares), a total value of $6.91 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.71 million shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 0.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $6.44 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Braskem S.A. (BAK) shares are DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio owns about 0.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.29 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.48 million, or about 0.28% of the stock, which is worth about $4.24 million.