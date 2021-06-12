Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For Plantronics Inc. (NYSE: POLY)

During the last session, Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:POLY)’s traded shares were 0.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.87. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $38.46, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.12% or $0.8. The 52-week high for the POLY share is $50.89, that puts it down -32.32 from that peak though still a striking 71.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.95. The company’s market capitalization is $1.51B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 554.04K shares over the past three months.

Plantronics Inc. (POLY) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. POLY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.46.

Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:POLY) trade information

Plantronics Inc. (POLY) registered a 2.12% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.12% in intraday trading to $38.46 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.19%, and it has moved by 2.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 190.05%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $44.17, which implies an increase of 12.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $31.00 and $56.00 respectively. As a result, POLY is trading at a discount of -45.61% off the target high and 19.4% off the low.

Plantronics Inc. (POLY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Plantronics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Plantronics Inc. (POLY) shares have gone up 47.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -19.05% against 4.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 39.40% this quarter and then drop -24.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $419.8 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $446.65 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -22.10%. While earnings are projected to return 93.30% in 2021, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

POLY Dividends

Plantronics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.