Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX)

During the last session, IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX)’s traded shares were 0.37 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.80. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $22.74, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.84% or $0.19. The 52-week high for the IMAX share is $25.05, that puts it down -10.16 from that peak though still a striking 54.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.31. The company’s market capitalization is $1.38B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 983.46K shares over the past three months.

IMAX Corporation (IMAX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. IMAX has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.31.

IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) trade information

IMAX Corporation (IMAX) registered a 0.84% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.84% in intraday trading to $22.74 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.11%, and it has moved by 15.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 80.19%. The short interest in IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) is 3.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.07 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.40, which implies an increase of 10.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.60 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, IMAX is trading at a discount of -31.93% off the target high and 18.21% off the low.

IMAX Corporation (IMAX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that IMAX Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. IMAX Corporation (IMAX) shares have gone up 49.51% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 75.66% against 7.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 29.50% this quarter and then jump 96.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 67.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $39.85 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $59.25 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $9.81 million and $29.68 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 306.20% and then jump by 99.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -38.70%. While earnings are projected to return -418.40% in 2021, the next five years will return 36.60% per annum.

IMAX Dividends

IMAX Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX)’s Major holders

IMAX Corporation insiders own 16.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.79%, with the float percentage being 92.29%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 224 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.11 million shares (or 5.24% of all shares), a total value of $62.51 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.85 million shares, is of Shapiro Capital Management Company, Inc.’s that is approximately 4.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $57.2 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of IMAX Corporation (IMAX) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 1.21 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $24.31 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.13 million, or about 1.91% of the stock, which is worth about $23.43 million.