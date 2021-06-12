Investing In Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the last session, Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT)’s traded shares were 0.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.66. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.40, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.26% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the RCAT share is $7.75, that puts it down -127.94 from that peak though still a striking 84.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.54. The company’s market capitalization is $117.44M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.63 million shares, and the average trade volume was 178.04K shares over the past three months.

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) trade information

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) registered a 5.26% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.26% in intraday trading to $3.40 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 42.86%, and it has moved by -2.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 112.50%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.00, which implies an increase of 57.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, RCAT is trading at a discount of -135.29% off the target high and -135.29% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return 99.40% in 2021.

RCAT Dividends

Red Cat Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT)’s Major holders

Red Cat Holdings Inc. insiders own 66.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.56%, with the float percentage being 4.62%.