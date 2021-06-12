Investing In Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: LOB) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the last session, Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)’s traded shares were 0.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.37. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $57.62, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.24% or $2.87. The 52-week high for the LOB share is $72.64, that puts it down -26.07 from that peak though still a striking 77.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.15. The company’s market capitalization is $2.53B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 317.50K shares over the past three months.

Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. LOB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.57.

Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) trade information

Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB) registered a 5.24% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.24% in intraday trading to $57.62 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.16%, and it has moved by -5.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 319.51%. The short interest in Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) is 1.83 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.26 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $74.20, which implies an increase of 22.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $67.00 and $80.00 respectively. As a result, LOB is trading at a discount of -38.84% off the target high and -16.28% off the low.

Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Live Oak Bancshares Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB) shares have gone up 39.15% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 77.24% against 25.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 533.30% this quarter and then drop -32.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 33.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $91.66 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $90.88 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $55.34 million and $98.41 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 65.60% and then drop by -7.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.70%. While earnings are projected to return 204.20% in 2021.

LOB Dividends

Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is 0.12, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.21 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 0.50%.

Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)’s Major holders

Live Oak Bancshares Inc. insiders own 26.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 55.43%, with the float percentage being 75.69%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 238 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.37 million shares (or 12.61% of all shares), a total value of $367.91 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.21 million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 5.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $151.65 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund owns about 2.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.95 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $100.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.63 million, or about 3.84% of the stock, which is worth about $111.98 million.