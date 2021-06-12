Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) Is Increase 56.07%, So Here’s What We Can Expect On The Upswing

During the last session, Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD)’s traded shares were 0.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.68. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $282.45, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.30% or $0.85. The 52-week high for the PODD share is $306.46, that puts it down -8.5 from that peak though still a striking 37.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $175.35. The company’s market capitalization is $18.17B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 593.91K shares over the past three months.

Insulet Corporation (PODD) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. PODD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 23 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.13.

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) trade information

Insulet Corporation (PODD) registered a 0.30% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.30% in intraday trading to $282.45 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.90%, and it has moved by 25.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 56.07%. The short interest in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) is 2.54 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.95 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $283.78, which implies an increase of 0.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $250.00 and $323.00 respectively. As a result, PODD is trading at a discount of -14.36% off the target high and 11.49% off the low.

Insulet Corporation (PODD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Insulet Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Insulet Corporation (PODD) shares have gone up 15.82% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 610.00% against 13.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -40.90% this quarter and then jump 41.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $259.19 million as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $274.16 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.90%. While earnings are projected to return -44.60% in 2021.

PODD Dividends

Insulet Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD)’s Major holders

Insulet Corporation insiders own 0.46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 104.57%, with the float percentage being 105.05%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 664 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 9.81 million shares (or 14.82% of all shares), a total value of $2.51 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.96 million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 10.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.78 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Insulet Corporation (PODD) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 3.22 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $840.51 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.08 million, or about 4.66% of the stock, which is worth about $804.75 million.