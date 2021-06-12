InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) Stock Jumped 30.40% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)’s traded shares were 0.62 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $92.06, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.93% or $1.74. The 52-week high for the INMD share is $93.91, that puts it down -2.01 from that peak though still a striking 73.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $24.80. The company’s market capitalization is $3.38B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.82 million shares, and the average trade volume was 680.22K shares over the past three months.

InMode Ltd. (INMD) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. INMD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.65.

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) trade information

InMode Ltd. (INMD) registered a 1.93% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.93% in intraday trading to $92.06 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.10%, and it has moved by 30.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 218.99%. The short interest in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) is 1.45 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.32 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $97.00, which implies an increase of 5.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $92.00 and $104.00 respectively. As a result, INMD is trading at a discount of -12.97% off the target high and 0.07% off the low.

InMode Ltd. (INMD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that InMode Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. InMode Ltd. (INMD) shares have gone up 113.25% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 15.17% against 13.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 170.80% this quarter and then drop -1.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 35.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $65.98 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $66.67 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $30.77 million and $52.6 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 114.50% and then jump by 26.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 10.90% in 2021, the next five years will return 13.80% per annum.

INMD Dividends

InMode Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)’s Major holders

InMode Ltd. insiders own 35.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 54.54%, with the float percentage being 84.59%. Acadian Asset Management. LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 263 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.58 million shares (or 4.14% of all shares), a total value of $114.44 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.06 million shares, is of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s that is approximately 2.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $76.99 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of InMode Ltd. (INMD) shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Putnam Funds Tr-Putnam Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund owns about 0.47 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $34.36 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.3 million, or about 0.79% of the stock, which is worth about $14.38 million.