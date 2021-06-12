If All Goes Well, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) Could Shrink By -15.27% Or More

During the last session, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s traded shares were 0.43 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $31.23, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.31% or $1.0. The 52-week high for the RXRX share is $35.78, that puts it down -14.57 from that peak though still a striking 36.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.68. The company’s market capitalization is $5.08B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 572.10K shares over the past three months.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) trade information

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) registered a 3.31% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.31% in intraday trading to $31.23 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.15%, and it has moved by 40.49% in 30 days. The short interest in Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) is 2.39 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.98 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $33.20, which implies an increase of 5.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $31.00 and $36.00 respectively. As a result, RXRX is trading at a discount of -15.27% off the target high and 0.74% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -39.20% in 2021.

RXRX Dividends

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s Major holders

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 16.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 51.33%, with the float percentage being 61.66%.