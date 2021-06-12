I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) On Friday – Up 67.66 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)’s traded shares were 0.34 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $71.82, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.06% or -$1.51. The 52-week high for the IMAB share is $84.01, that puts it down -16.97 from that peak though still a striking 67.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.23. The company’s market capitalization is $5.27B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.65 million shares, and the average trade volume was 560.29K shares over the past three months.

I-Mab (IMAB) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. IMAB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) trade information

I-Mab (IMAB) registered a -2.06% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.06% in intraday trading to $71.82 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.96%, and it has moved by 15.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 202.40%. The short interest in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) is 1.57 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.98 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $85.38, which implies an increase of 15.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $75.00 and $100.08 respectively. As a result, IMAB is trading at a discount of -39.35% off the target high and -4.43% off the low.

I-Mab (IMAB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that I-Mab has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. I-Mab (IMAB) shares have gone up 89.20% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -227.80% against 8.70.

While earnings are projected to return 126.50% in 2021, the next five years will return 25.90% per annum.

IMAB Dividends

I-Mab is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)’s Major holders

I-Mab insiders own 0.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.23%, with the float percentage being 21.40%. Avidity Partners Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 90 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.59 million shares (or 2.21% of all shares), a total value of $75.02 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.5 million shares, is of Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd.’s that is approximately 2.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $70.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of I-Mab (IMAB) shares are Artisan International Small-Mid Fund and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Artisan International Small-Mid Fund owns about 0.59 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $27.89 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.15 million, or about 0.21% of the stock, which is worth about $7.48 million.