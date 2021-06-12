How Will Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) Look After It Drops -12.54% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)’s traded shares were 0.83 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.24. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.35, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.40% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the MRKR share is $3.77, that puts it down -12.54 from that peak though still a striking 60.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.32. The company’s market capitalization is $286.42M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.17 million shares over the past three months.

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. MRKR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.12.

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) trade information

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) registered a 3.40% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.40% in intraday trading to $3.35 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.93%, and it has moved by 55.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 63.41%. The short interest in Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) is 2.89 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.42 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.50, which implies an increase of 48.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, MRKR is trading at a discount of -138.81% off the target high and -79.1% off the low.

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Marker Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) shares have gone up 116.13% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 14.75% against 16.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 14.30% this quarter and then jump 18.80% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 42.00%. While earnings are projected to return -29.80% in 2021.

MRKR Dividends

Marker Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)’s Major holders

Marker Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 19.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.67%, with the float percentage being 41.96%. NEA Management Company, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 98 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 10.71 million shares (or 12.91% of all shares), a total value of $24.0 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.14 million shares, is of Aisling Capital Management LP’s that is approximately 3.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $7.04 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.85 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.23 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.66 million, or about 0.80% of the stock, which is worth about $1.48 million.