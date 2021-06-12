How Will Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) Look After It Drops -89.23% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)’s traded shares were 0.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.37. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.12, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.90% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the AKTS share is $19.15, that puts it down -89.23 from that peak though still a striking 28.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.25. The company’s market capitalization is $483.53M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.54 million shares, and the average trade volume was 604.53K shares over the past three months.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. AKTS has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.17.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) trade information

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) registered a 0.90% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.90% in intraday trading to $10.12 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.20%, and it has moved by 19.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 35.84%. The short interest in Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) is 4.01 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.25 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.40, which implies an increase of 38.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, AKTS is trading at a discount of -77.87% off the target high and -38.34% off the low.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Akoustis Technologies Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) shares have gone up 19.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 12.79% against 30.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 37.00% this quarter and then jump 48.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 289.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.51 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.75 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -27.60%. While earnings are projected to return -0.90% in 2021.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

AKTS Dividends

Akoustis Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)’s Major holders

Akoustis Technologies Inc. insiders own 7.90% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 38.86%, with the float percentage being 42.19%.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) shares are Blackrock Inc. and Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Blackrock Inc. owns about 2.22 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $27.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.62 million, or about 3.83% of the stock, which is worth about $19.86 million.