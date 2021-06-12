How Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ: POSH) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Down -54.46% YTD?

During the last session, Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)’s traded shares were 0.37 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $46.22, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.64% or $1.19. The 52-week high for the POSH share is $104.98, that puts it down -127.13 from that peak though still a striking 28.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $33.23. The company’s market capitalization is $3.67B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 783.52K shares over the past three months.

Poshmark Inc. (POSH) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. POSH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) trade information

Poshmark Inc. (POSH) registered a 2.64% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.64% in intraday trading to $46.22 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.86%, and it has moved by 5.57% in 30 days. The short interest in Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) is 2.99 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.77 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $54.25, which implies an increase of 14.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $47.00 and $67.00 respectively. As a result, POSH is trading at a discount of -44.96% off the target high and -1.69% off the low.

Poshmark Inc. (POSH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Poshmark Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 25.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $80.29 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $82.39 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 108.40% in 2021.

POSH Dividends

Poshmark Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)’s Major holders

Poshmark Inc. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 26.85%, with the float percentage being 26.85%. Simplex Trading, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 23 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2944.0 shares (or 0.03% of all shares), a total value of $0.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1000.0 shares, is of Cutler Group LP’s that is approximately 0.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $40600.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Poshmark Inc. (POSH) shares are Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd and Invesco Oppenheimer Discovery Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd owns about 0.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15.79 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.15 million, or about 1.37% of the stock, which is worth about $8.84 million.