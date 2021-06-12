Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE: HP) Fell -21.29%, Predicting What To Expect In The Near Future

During the last session, Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP)’s traded shares were 0.74 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.22. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $32.98, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.98% or $0.32. The 52-week high for the HP share is $33.78, that puts it down -2.43 from that peak though still a striking 60.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.87. The company’s market capitalization is $3.51B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.28 million shares over the past three months.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.90. HP has a Sell rating from 4 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.57.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP) trade information

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) registered a 0.98% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.98% in intraday trading to $32.98 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.52%, and it has moved by 12.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 58.41%. The short interest in Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP) is 6.5 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.14 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $27.12, which implies a decrease of -21.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $40.00 respectively. As a result, HP is trading at a discount of -21.29% off the target high and 51.49% off the low.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Helmerich & Payne Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) shares have gone up 33.85% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 44.59% against 5.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -67.60% this quarter and then jump 31.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -32.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $323.86 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $342.96 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -26.20%. While earnings are projected to return -195.30% in 2021, the next five years will return -7.76% per annum.

HP Dividends

Helmerich & Payne Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Helmerich & Payne Inc. is 1.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.03 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 6.63%.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP)’s Major holders

Helmerich & Payne Inc. insiders own 3.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.47%, with the float percentage being 94.70%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 457 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 15.09 million shares (or 13.99% of all shares), a total value of $349.59 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.36 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $263.07 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 7.19 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $193.82 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.93 million, or about 2.72% of the stock, which is worth about $67.85 million.