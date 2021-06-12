Gold Standard Ventures Corp (AMEX: GSV) Stock Jumped 6.65% Over A Month – Are There Any Chances Of Growth?

During the last session, Gold Standard Ventures Corp (AMEX:GSV)’s traded shares were 0.81 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.60, reflecting an intraday loss of 0.13% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the GSV share is $1.14, that puts it down -90.0 from that peak though still a striking 16.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.50. The company’s market capitalization is $216.17M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.65 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.89 million shares over the past three months.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. GSV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (AMEX:GSV) trade information

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV) registered a 0.13% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.13% in intraday trading to $0.60 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.71%, and it has moved by 6.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -12.51%. The short interest in Gold Standard Ventures Corp (AMEX:GSV) is 4.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.43 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.38, which implies an increase of 56.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.08 and $1.86 respectively. As a result, GSV is trading at a discount of -210.0% off the target high and -80.0% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -25.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 5.00% per annum.

GSV Dividends

Gold Standard Ventures Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (AMEX:GSV)’s Major holders

Gold Standard Ventures Corp insiders own 7.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 51.65%, with the float percentage being 55.76%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 58 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 22.27 million shares (or 6.23% of all shares), a total value of $16.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.95 million shares, is of Van Eck Associates Corporation’s that is approximately 5.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $12.99 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold owns about 23.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.46 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 14.8 million, or about 4.14% of the stock, which is worth about $8.59 million.