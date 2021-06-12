Given A -29.25% Drop From High, Can Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) Quickly Recover?

During the last session, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX)’s traded shares were 0.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.75. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.34, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.56% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the ALDX share is $15.95, that puts it down -29.25 from that peak though still a striking 67.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.95. The company’s market capitalization is $702.76M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.7 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.32 million shares over the past three months.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. ALDX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.24.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) trade information

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) registered a -0.56% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.56% in intraday trading to $12.34 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.37%, and it has moved by -1.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 185.65%. The short interest in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) is 4.67 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.09 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.45, which implies an increase of 51.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $32.00 respectively. As a result, ALDX is trading at a discount of -159.32% off the target high and -29.66% off the low.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) shares have gone up 73.56% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.00% against 16.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 4.00% this quarter and then drop -4.30% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.60%. While earnings are projected to return 50.70% in 2021.

ALDX Dividends

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX)’s Major holders

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 1.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 54.33%, with the float percentage being 55.38%. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 123 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.29 million shares (or 13.22% of all shares), a total value of $43.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.62 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.40% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $11.09 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 2.4 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $28.54 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.0 million, or about 2.10% of the stock, which is worth about $6.86 million.