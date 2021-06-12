GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP) Drops -57.42% From Highs, Now What?

During the last session, GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)’s traded shares were 0.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.88. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.10, reflecting an intraday loss of 0.00% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the GLOP share is $4.88, that puts it down -57.42 from that peak though still a striking 32.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.10. The company’s market capitalization is $157.45M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.61 million shares, and the average trade volume was 747.23K shares over the past three months.

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.20. GLOP has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.23.

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) trade information

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) registered a 0.00% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet 0.00% in intraday trading to $3.10 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.97%, and it has moved by 5.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -26.54%. The short interest in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) is 1.47 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.42 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.50, which implies an increase of 11.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, GLOP is trading at a discount of -29.03% off the target high and 3.23% off the low.

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that GasLog Partners LP has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) shares have gone up 16.10% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.00% against 10.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -39.50% this quarter and then jump 63.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -7.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $74.21 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $71.54 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -24.90%. While earnings are projected to return 136.60% in 2021, the next five years will return -11.10% per annum.

GLOP Dividends

GasLog Partners LP is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for GasLog Partners LP is 0.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.29 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 16.45%.

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)’s Major holders

GasLog Partners LP insiders own 31.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.48%, with the float percentage being 26.83%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 53 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.37 million shares (or 4.98% of all shares), a total value of $6.32 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.65 million shares, is of Millennium Management LLC’s that is approximately 3.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $4.42 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) shares are Invesco Steelpath MLP Select 40 Fund and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Invesco Steelpath MLP Select 40 Fund owns about 1.18 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.18 million, or about 2.49% of the stock, which is worth about $3.69 million.