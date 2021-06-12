For Risk-Tolerant Investors, YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YETI) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the last session, YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YETI)’s traded shares were 0.78 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $94.97, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.75% or $3.43. The 52-week high for the YETI share is $95.76, that puts it down -0.83 from that peak though still a striking 65.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $33.07. The company’s market capitalization is $8.26B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.41 million shares over the past three months.

YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. YETI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.55.

YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YETI) trade information

YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) registered a 3.75% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.75% in intraday trading to $94.97 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.53%, and it has moved by 16.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 184.26%. The short interest in YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YETI) is 6.6 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.11 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $97.57, which implies an increase of 2.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $83.00 and $115.00 respectively. As a result, YETI is trading at a discount of -21.09% off the target high and 12.6% off the low.

YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that YETI Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) shares have gone up 36.41% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 26.20% against 34.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $327.41 million as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $338.1 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $188.58 million and $294.6 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 73.60% and then jump by 14.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.90%. While earnings are projected to return 203.60% in 2021, the next five years will return 20.72% per annum.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

YETI Dividends

YETI Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YETI)’s Major holders

YETI Holdings Inc. insiders own 10.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.53%, with the float percentage being 109.52%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 468 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 12.0 million shares (or 13.77% of all shares), a total value of $821.88 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.05 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $551.46 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Hartford Mid Cap Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 6.05 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.95 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $437.22 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.05 million, or about 3.49% of the stock, which is worth about $200.45 million.