For Risk-Tolerant Investors, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the last session, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ)’s traded shares were 0.36 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.08, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.89% or $0.19. The 52-week high for the YGMZ share is $58.00, that puts it down -1041.73 from that peak though still a striking 27.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.66. The company’s market capitalization is $61.47M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.77 million shares, and the average trade volume was 797.91K shares over the past three months.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) trade information

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) registered a 3.89% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.89% in intraday trading to $5.08 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.67%, and it has moved by 20.09% in 30 days. The short interest in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) is 0.31 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.3 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return -42.50% in 2021.

YGMZ Dividends

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ)’s Major holders

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited insiders own 74.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.40%, with the float percentage being 1.55%. Virtu Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 23951.0 shares (or 0.19% of all shares), a total value of $0.24 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5000.0 shares, is of Bank of Montreal/Can/’s that is approximately 0.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $50800.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF owns about 10287.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $47217.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5623.0, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $47683.0.