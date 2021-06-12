For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the last session, Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)’s traded shares were 0.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.84. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.13, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.71% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the ARLP share is $7.40, that puts it down -3.79 from that peak though still a striking 63.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.63. The company’s market capitalization is $909.72M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.69 million shares, and the average trade volume was 506.25K shares over the past three months.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ARLP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.21.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) trade information

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) registered a 1.71% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.71% in intraday trading to $7.13 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.41%, and it has moved by 18.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 85.19%. The short interest in Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) is 1.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.64 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.00, which implies a decrease of -1.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, ARLP is trading at a premium of 1.82% off the target high and 1.82% off the low.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 156.80% this quarter and then drop -9.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $372.7 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $364.9 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -19.90%. While earnings are projected to return -132.60% in 2021, the next five years will return -6.83% per annum.

ARLP Dividends

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Alliance Resource Partners L.P. is 0.10, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.40 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)’s Major holders

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. insiders own 31.80% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.10%, with the float percentage being 28.01%. Sage Mountain Advisors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 109 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.49 million shares (or 4.31% of all shares), a total value of $24.58 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.09 million shares, is of Magnolia Group, LLC’s that is approximately 4.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $29.5 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) shares are Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Select 40 and Two Roads Shared Tr-Conductor Global Equity Value Fd. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Select 40 owns about 0.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.30 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.31 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.12 million, or about 0.10% of the stock, which is worth about $0.62 million.