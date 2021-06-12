Following Its 52-Week Low, Patria Investments Limited (NASDAQ: PAX)’S Share Price Rose 25.14% And Its YTD Numbers Fell -10.05%

During the last session, Patria Investments Limited (NASDAQ:PAX)’s traded shares were 0.33 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.90, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.99% or $0.35. The 52-week high for the PAX share is $23.28, that puts it down -30.06 from that peak though still a striking 25.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.40. The company’s market capitalization is $2.35B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 350.19K shares over the past three months.

Patria Investments Limited (PAX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. PAX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.12.

Patria Investments Limited (NASDAQ:PAX) trade information

Patria Investments Limited (PAX) registered a 1.99% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.99% in intraday trading to $17.90 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.73%, and it has moved by 23.53% in 30 days. The short interest in Patria Investments Limited (NASDAQ:PAX) is 1.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.83 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23.40, which implies an increase of 23.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, PAX is trading at a discount of -67.6% off the target high and 10.61% off the low.

Patria Investments Limited (PAX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Patria Investments Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 100.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $31.64 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $33.31 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 4.30% in 2021, the next five years will return 43.39% per annum.

PAX Dividends

Patria Investments Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Patria Investments Limited is 0.42, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.37 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Patria Investments Limited (NASDAQ:PAX)’s Major holders

Patria Investments Limited insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.89%, with the float percentage being 67.89%. Smallcap World Fund is the largest shareholder of the company, while 28 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.71 million shares (or 3.31% of all shares), a total value of $29.8 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.81 million shares, is of Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Fund’s that is approximately 1.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jan 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $14.53 million.