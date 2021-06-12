Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)’s traded shares were 0.3 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $205.39, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.73% or $1.48. The 52-week high for the FVRR share is $336.00, that puts it down -63.59 from that peak though still a striking 71.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $58.02. The company’s market capitalization is $7.35B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.46 million shares, and the average trade volume was 667.41K shares over the past three months.

Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. FVRR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.1.

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) trade information

Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) registered a 0.73% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.73% in intraday trading to $205.39 this Friday, 06/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.84%, and it has moved by 23.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 240.61%. The short interest in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) is 1.61 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.13 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $252.33, which implies an increase of 18.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $180.00 and $335.00 respectively. As a result, FVRR is trading at a discount of -63.1% off the target high and 12.36% off the low.

Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Fiverr International Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) shares have gone up 7.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 48.28% against 19.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 62.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $74.82 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $80.21 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $47.13 million and $52.34 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 58.80% and then jump by 53.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 58.40% in 2021.

FVRR Dividends

Fiverr International Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)’s Major holders

Fiverr International Ltd. insiders own 18.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 47.75%, with the float percentage being 58.27%. Sands Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 428 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.75 million shares (or 4.88% of all shares), a total value of $379.89 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.74 million shares, is of Deer Vii & Co. Ltd.’s that is approximately 4.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $376.85 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) shares are Franklin Custodian Funds-Dynatech Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Franklin Custodian Funds-Dynatech Fund owns about 1.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $217.18 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.51 million, or about 1.42% of the stock, which is worth about $110.33 million.